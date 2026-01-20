Massive Moose Caught On Camera Battling In The Snow, Footage Is Majestic: WATCH

Male moose can easily weigh well north of 1,000 pounds.

A couple of moose decided to mix it up, and it was all captured on video.

As OutKick readers are aware, there are few things cooler on the internet than nature content. You never know what you're going to get.

It can be beautiful, overwhelming, majestic and also terrifying at times. There are also plenty of idiots who think they're in a cartoon with wild animals, but that's a rant for another time.

For now, we have some incredible footage going viral.

Two moose were filmed battling it out in Yellowstone National Park. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Moose fight in Yellowstone National Park

The popular Instagram page @montanawild_ shared a video of two massive moose smashing antlers in the snow of Yellowstone National Park.

"A small snowstorm created a beautiful scene in the park with these moose testing their strength along the river. It’s a fantastic time to watch moose in action before they all drop their antlers (many already have). The last few weeks in the park have been absolutely incredible," the video's caption reads.

You can check out the awesome video below.

Absolutely beautiful, and the snow falling and on the ground is the cherry on top. It's not just a testament to the beauty of the wildlife.

It's also a testament to the beauty of Montana. As someone who used to live in Bozeman (stories for another time), I can tell you from first-hand experience that you can't understand the awe of Montana until you see it with your own eyes.

You can watch all the videos and see all the photos you want, but until your feet are on the ground, you'll never truly comprehend what it's like.

The only other state that kind of compares is Maine, but for different reasons.

Montana and all the nature in it is incredibly beautiful. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)



