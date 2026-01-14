Tourist Humiliated By Wild Elk In Hilarious Viral Video: WATCH

Tourists continue to prove they have no idea how to handle wild animals.

Who wants to see some more footage of tourists behaving like idiots?

You know you do because, as we regularly cover here at OutKick, there are few things in life more entertaining than watching morons interact with wild animals.

As I always say, it's not a Disney movie. Wild animals don't want to be your friend, and they can get incredibly aggressive if they feel threatened.

Yet, that's a message that clearly hasn't been learned by some.

Tourist gets embarrassed by elk.

The popular Facebook page Colorado Adventures shared a video of a pair of tourists getting way too close to a small group of elk, including some young ones.

The female elk wasn't having it, and as soon as she approached the man filming, he immediately ate the dirt and tumbled down.

He wasn't even touched and still managed to fold like a cheap tent! Give the video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These videos will never get old. Seriously, what is wrong with people? What is wrong with tourists? Stay at least 25 yards back from wild animals.

The year is 2025. How do people still not understand this? At least it was a female elk here, and not a bison.

The man might have gone for a violent and unpleasant ride if it'd been the latter.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Pretty simple and straightforward. At least it makes for fun content. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.