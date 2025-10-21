Montana Football Coach Blasts Sacramento State's 'Clown' President Over Prison Yard Brawl

Montana football coach Bobby Hauck has had enough of Sacramento State's school president Luke Wood

Things are really heating up at Sacramento State with its football program and its school president, Luke Wood, who is on record stating a desire to "eliminate whiteness."

Just days after a nasty brawl resulted in a homecoming post-game Lil Yachty rap concert being called off, Wood is now in a war of words with Montana Grizzlies football coach Bobby Hauck ahead of Friday night's showdown in California.

Earlier this year, Wood took a shot at the FCS by calling it JV football.

Saturday night, the school president went on the Sacramento State broadcast and added fuel to the fire by noting that the "Montana Pandas…hadn't played anybody."

Monday, Hauck decided to add his own fuel to the fire.

"Yeah, we're aware their president called us the JV. We'll deal with that as need be on Friday night," Hauck told Montana media outlets.

"Yeah, we saw it. The guy's kinda a clown, right?" Hauck added. "If I was the president, I'd be more worried about the riot that happened at their stadium after the game than clowning Montana.

OutKick has reached out three times to the Sacramento State University police department to get records relating to Saturday's night's prison yard fight, but has yet to receive a statement, records relating to arrests or any information on whether arrests were made.

Rapper Quavo is scheduled to perform after this Friday night's game.

After noting on Instagram that the Lil Yachty concert "concluded earlier than planned due to behavior from some community members (not our students)," Wood went on to add that a "revised plan is being developed for Friday’s concert."

Sacramento State's ‘clown’ president infuriated the FCS with his "JV" comment back in April

During a Reddit AMA in April, Wood shared his feelings on the FCS that has Hauck fuming ahead of Friday's game.

"We don't have to join the Pac 12 in order to benefit," Wood said of getting a piece of potential Pac-12 media deal money if his school could get NCAA approval to move up to the FBS.

"We just need to be a football bowl series institution. Right now we're a football championship series institution, which significantly reduces our media value. Currently football is essentially JV. While all of our other sports are varsity. That's what we're trying to change."

A day after those comments, Wood started to walk back his comment before doubling down.

Luke Wood has some interesting beliefs about white people and white ‘culture’

Before becoming the Sac State president in 2023, Wood was a BLM-supporting ideologue who told "The Fallen State" podcast in 2017 that there was a need to "eliminate whiteness."

"Whiteness is an ideology. It's a culture. It's a value system. And what we need to do is we need to eliminate that value system," Wood explained to host Jesse Lee Peterson. The host asked Wood what in the hell that meant.

"What I want to do is to create an environment that is more collective, that is more value-driven, that communicates love to our children," Wood continued.

Are white people evil, Peterson pressed.

"No, they're not evil," Wood noted.

So why the push to eliminate whiteness?

"We are all fallen people," Wood concluded.

That's who's in charge at Sacramento State and the same guy who is now in a war of words with Hauck.

Buckle up. This isn't ending anytime soon.