Netflix Releases Terrifying Preview For Series About Infamous Killer: WATCH

Ed Gein is one of the most infamous killers in America's history.

Netflix's upcoming series "MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story" looks terrifying.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre -- he became the blueprint for modern horror.

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander and Vicky Krieps.

Release date: October 3, 2025

Creator: Ryan Murphy

Source material: The crimes of infamous killer Ed Gein.

Netflix releases "MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story" trailer.

For our young readers who might not know, Ed Gein is one of the most infamous killers and criminals in America's history.

His true life story inspired multiple different horror stories in the decades that followed. Most notably, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Psycho" and "Silence of the Lambs."

The crimes of the Butcher of Plainfield are nothing short of horrifying, and he didn't just stop with murders. He also robbed graves and created household items out of human skin and remains. There are photos online you can find, but I won't be sharing them here.

Let's just say there's people who are insane, and then there's the level Ed Gein was on.

Now, Netflix and Ryan Murphy have a new series coming out starring former "Sons of Anarchy" lead Charlie Hunnam as the killer.

It looks like it's going to be an unbelievably sinister and dark series, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This series is going to be incredibly unnerving. That's clear as day from the trailer. As someone who grew up in Wisconsin, I learned about Ed Gein at a very young age. I remember reading a book loaded with crime scene photos. Probably shouldn't have done that at a young age, but here we are anyway.

I've always been fascinated by the case after I found out a close family friend was responsible, in part, for monitoring Gein following his arrest.

Gein's fate when his crimes were exposed will surprise a lot of people who don't know what happened. Let's just say it wasn't as cut and dry as you might think. The situation likely would have unfolded much differently in 2025 than it did in the 1950s and 1960s as his criminal case unfolded.

No spoilers here!

You can watch "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" starting October 3rd on Netflix. As someone with a pretty significant interest in the story growing up in Wisconsin, I can tell you I'll definitely be checking it out. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.