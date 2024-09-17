Netflix Making Series About Infamous Murderer Starring A-List Actor

The story of Ed Gein is coming to Netflix.

Season three of Ryan Murphy's "Monster" series will star former "Sons of Anarchy" lead actor Charlie Hunnam as the infamous Wisconsin murderer, grave robber and possible cannibal, according to Deadline.

Season one of the "Monsters" series from Murphy and the streaming giant focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, season two - which comes out Thursday - focuses on Erik and Lyles Menendez and season three has now locked in one of the craziest crime stories in American history.

Charlie Hunnam to star as Ed Gein

For those of you who might not be aware, Ed Gein is one of the most famous criminals in American history. He admitted to killing Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden, but was believed to have killed more people.

On top of being a murderer, he stole dead bodies from grave sites to build things like lampshades for his house in Plainfield, Wisconsin. It's even believed he created a suit out of the skin of dead people to wear. We're talking next level evil and insanity.

He was taken into custody for the murder of Hogan in 1954, and organs were found waiting to be cooked along with a heart already on the stove, according to History.com. Other human body parts had been turned into utensils.

Gein never stood trial for his crimes because he was found mentally unfit, and he spent the rest of his days in the custody of the state of Wisconsin in mental health facilities. My old neighbor was one of his nurses at the Mendota State Hospital, and often talked about how he had no recollection of all his horrific crimes. Take that for what it's worth.

The famous killer is also believed to be the inspiration for Norman Bates in "Psycho" and Buffalo Bill in the legendary movie "Silence of the Lambs." Not a great point of pride for the state of Wisconsin.

Now, the famous "Sons of Anarchy" star will play the infamous murderer and evil man. It's one of the most fascinating criminal cases in American history. Not only was Gein a truly horrific man, but he was never found criminally liable. There's not a person in the state of Wisconsin who is above the age of 30 who doesn't know who Ed Gein is. He's right up there with Jeffrey Dahmer in terms of being an infamous scumbag. Netflix will almost certainly not hold back, and I can't wait to see what we get whenever it finally comes out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.