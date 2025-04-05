Monica Lewinsky Slips Into A Stunning Black Dress For The Gen X Divorced Dads, Clay's Golf Swing & Bartolo Bat

As a 17-20 handicap, *who plays full integrity golf, I'm speechless over OutKick founder Clay Travis' golf swing

Where do I even start? Yes, I know that many sports website founders over the years haven't had the most athletic ability, but what we witnessed this week by Clay at the LIV event will be talked about by Internet historians for years.

I seem to remember him going on a Mexican trip with Lara like 3-4 years ago where his golf game looked much better than this.

Someone has been hitting too many baseballs.

Now, as a 17-20 handicap — before you laugh, that means I'm typically scoring in the high 80s to low 90s AND putting out EVERYTHING AND no breakfast balls, no club lengths away from trouble, FULL INTEGRITY GOLF — I typically wouldn't say anything about a swing, but this might be one of the worst swings on the celebrity pro-am circuit.

I'm begging Clay to get at least 1-2 lessons a month this summer. There has to be some big-time golf teaching pro in suburban Nashville who can straighten out this mess.

Sign up for the Screencaps newsletter which I will start sending out next Wednesday. Again, if you determine it's horrible and a huge waste of time, just unsubscribe, I understand, but my plan is to not waste your time because then I'm wasting my time

Go here — enter your email address Sit back and wait for the newsletter

I went DEI by including Dr. Melissa Newman in the Screencaps IG models and it caused commotion

For those of you who clicked on Friday Screencaps, you know who Dr. Melissa is. For those of you who didn't, go look.

I did some investigating and it turns out Dr. Melissa has PhD in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisville.

— Rick in Brentwood, TN was not in the mood:

With all due respect, please no. Keep the models objectively pretty and in shape. Avoid the niche requests.

— Mark in Tucson says:

Thanks for the zaftig Instagram addition to Friday's Screencaps. Screencaps is the best and most real thing on the Internet each day, until I get to the IG section at the end. I realize this may ignite division along the lines of beans in chili, battery vs gas, best Mexican food, etc. but the rotation of perfect IG influencers gets tiresome: I've seen enough pics of Grace Boor, Sofia Bevarly, et al, to last me a lifetime. Let's see more real women that look like the women we encounter in real life!

Kinsey:

I had to ask Google to define zaftig.

Do you want more or less of Dr. Melissa?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that you have saved.

Remember when I predicted the death of high school sports when club sports ultimately take away the best players because there's so much money to be made at the club level?

— Greg in Nebraska saw it first hand this week:

Last night I went to a "meet the new high school volleyball coach" meeting. This is the 2nd year in a row for that meeting. While the coach was meeting with the girls, the AD was talking to the parents. He was telling us how lucky we were to get a coach. He said he called everyone he knew asking if they had an assistant coach looking to move up.

He got together with other AD’s at state basketball. Nothing. He found someone who was coming out of school with no experience but she wants to lead girls. He said the reason there are no coaches is because they all coach club/travel teams.

The travel teams coaches charge the $3-4,000 per kid, have about 8 kids per team, and practice 2 nights a week then go to a tournament on the weekends. And that’s just for 1 season and 1 age groups.

Our school pays $6,000 to coaches. Not many want to do it for that. The AD said he would be surprised if there were still high school sports in 10 to 15 years because the club/travel teams take all the coaches and money.

I’ve read what you have said about this before and when the AD said it I thought of you. I hope it doesn’t go that way but it sounds like that’s where we are headed.

Have a great weekend.

Kinsey:

Drip…drip…drip…

What's the biggest female sport in Nebraska? VOLLEYBALL! Remember when they sold out the football stadium? The high schools are turning into the rec leagues. Travel volleyball will eventually make high school volleyball irrelevant once brands figure out how to pay high school athletes.

But…but…but…that will NEVER happen!

Wrong. It's already happening.

In February, Brooks Running announced it was expanding its NIL program to high school athletes. The company signed five runners. You're crazy if you think these athletes will be running in head-to-head meets against the school nine miles down the road.

Brooks will have these runners in big city events where its shoes will be promoted.

Elite leagues will soon follow. It's just a matter of time. High school sports at the higher levels will eventually be rec leagues. Doubt me all you want. It's coming. Greg can see it.

This is why Americans are broke?

This sausage "flight," as the Twins are calling it at Target Field, will run you $40. "You get six mini sausages (two each in three flavors) on little buns, plus a ramekin of kraut and onions," the Star Tribune reports.

That's literally three brats cut in half.

Quick math here: That's $13.33 a full brat!

A Screencaps reader used to serve drinks and food to a serial killer

— Bill writes:

I opened TGIF - Beaverton (OR) in '79 as a bartender. Randy used to come in all the time and have drinks and always with beautiful women. Good tipper and a nice guy.

I was at home and walking by the TV when they said that the I-5 Killer had been caught, and flashed his picture.

Kinsey:

This is why you read. One minute we're talking high school NIL deals. The next minute we have a reader who served a serial killer who is suspected of murdering 44 people.

You just never know what stories Screencaps will fish out of people.

Something to watch tonight in the Final Four: free throw shooters slapping a low-five after missing a free throw

— Shane in Minneapolis writes:

While watching the tournament the last couple weeks I made an observation. Has one player who hit the floor ever just got up by themselves? They sit there with arms extended while their teammates sprint over to grab them as if they are drowning. You’re a young athlete get off the floor for the love of God. Also, if I miss a free throw stay away from me, I don’t need a low five for failing.

A little chilly yet here in the tundra for patio beers so shop beers it is.

What's Mike T. in Idaho been up to?

After spending winter in Europe, it's time for the Ts to get their spread back in shape. Mike T. says he spent Friday trimming and burning. Now is when we get those patio operations tuned up.

Yes, that patio fire pit is massive. He typically burns Christmas trees in there.

Things that Screencaps readers see in the wild

##################

And that is it for this raining first Saturday of April when I have a ton of stuff to get done around the yard. Not happening today. Instead, I will get the house ready for next Saturday's Masters party, my third straight.

Congrats to those of you who will have the Taste of the Masters arrive this week. It's becoming a yearly tradition.

I have Yacht Rock on. It's time to get this weekend rolling. Have a great one.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my super secret personal email that I posted on here like 25,000 times over the years.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :