Grace Boor Ignores The Trump Vs. World Tariff War By Hitting The Pool, Annie Agar's Black Eye & Carne Tots!

Just this week, I had an emailer ask me where he could find all the book recommendations made during our latest round of recommendations from Screencaps readers.

There are a couple of posts from back in the winter where those recommendations were published, but the posts get lost.

Solution: Use the Screencaps newsletter as a vehicle to organize all this information and put it in once place.

The first edition of the newsletter will have a massive list of book recommendations. Then, you'll have a beautiful email to reference when you need a new book to read. The plan is to do a book recommendation newsletter email once a quarter.

I know you get a bunch of newsletters that are never opened. I know your email is bombarded with a bunch of shit in your inbox that is worthless. I get it. I'm one of you. That's why I won't waste your time.

If you feel like I'm wasting your time, unsubscribe.

Are you the next great Internet written content creator? Are you young, hungry and ready to take my job?

Prove it.

OutKick is looking for the next great freelancer. You might end up working with me.

Disclaimer: I'm not the hiring manager, but I do know a few people around here.

— RB saw that I posted the listing on LinkedIn:

Joe - please tell me you posted the job there as a disqualifier to weed out soulless LinkedIn drones and not to actually recruit candidates!



Keep up the awesome work!

Kinsey:

I have to admit that I ignore LinkedIn, but you never know where the next great written content creator is going to come from. We have to turn over every stone to find this new freelancer.

Over my career, I've hired dozens of people to work for me and not once has that person come from a job listing site or LinkedIn. Typically, I take a look at a couple of writing samples and I can tell if they're going to work or not. Personally, I don't care AN OUNCE where you went to college, if you went to college, if you graduated high school or have just one arm.

Can you grind and hold the Internet's attention with your writing/ideas? That's gold in this business.

Disclaimer #2: I'm not the hiring manager.

The ‘Buy A Battery Mower’ crowd is making a major late push as I prepare to make a purchase

Let's start with an email I never thought I'd receive from a reader I never thought would succumb to the battery mower world.

— Old, grumpy Dean from Monroe, Georgia makes a huge revelation:

On the subject of mowers. I have about 3/4 of an acre of weeds/grass. Very little of it is flat. 2 culverts, fenced yard, side patch and front patch. Lots of trees. I've had a bunch of different self-propelled walk-behind, one rider that wasn't worth using cause u still had to use a push mower.

That being said, i fought against my better instincts and bought the Ego 3 seasons ago. I also have their blower and hedge trimmer.

Can't say enuff good things about em. Mow with 1 battery till its done, put on charger.

Keep mowing. No oil, gas, stabil. Put up for winter. Pull out in feb. Sharpen blade, ready to go.

I was a maint guy for 40 yrs. Am very capable of repairing and fixing mowers, probably why I fought the battery mower for so long. Lithium batteries are a godsend. Ask any fisherman that runs a trolling motor.

A .33 acre lot is easily done on one battery.

Only drawback is it has to be pretty dry, late Thurs. mowing would be ideal.

I'm so happy with Ego products that when my 2-stroke edger n trimmer goes, I'm headed that way.

Take care.

— Jim M. writes:

Go electric. I've worked on mowers all my life. I started to switch to electric 10 yrs ago. Drills, drivers, weedwackers, saws and just bought a chainsaw. All electric. You slam a battery in and go. No gas. No oil. No grease. Saves a ton of time. Only thing I've encountered is that u need about 4 batteries. Mine are from the Big Blue Box begins with a K. Not 1 regret. Love them

Like you Joe, my mower "Little Red" has to be put out to pasture. 24 years old. It was time. Wife told me I can have a $300 dollar budget to buy a new one!! I'll let u know the search goes, good job as always! Take care

— Tom in Highland Ranch, Colorado makes his case:

Have to back Brandon Ds recommendation on EGO mowers. I moved in 2016…needed a new mower…and made the commitment to go battery powered. Started mowing the lawn in 1980 on my dad’s Toro, went with Lawn Boy when I got my own home in the late 90’s but wasn’t sold on anything battery powered until EGO came along.

Had ABSOLUTELY ZERO to do with the environment and 100% to do with convenience and interchangeable batteries. Jumped into the deep end and immediately committed to the blower, edger and hedge trimmer and haven’t looked back! Have since added the snow blower…which for a single-stage is the the best on the market…added a 16" chainsaw which is great for small jobs and now have the power washer in my sights.

Never caught with the "oh $%^& I’m out of gas" stress on Thursday night. Super easy to clean and store for the winter. I do miss the sound of my old 2-stroke Lawn Boy but the pros of the EGO system make it easy to choose. Far less painful transition than watching the NFL opt for Hawk-Eye over the Chain Gang!

— Glyn says:

Appreciate all your work. Had a Honda mower, did great for a long time. 12 years or so, then something broke every year. Moved over to the EGO, no gas, no oil, and they replaced the battery for free after 2.5 years.

New place now new wife had lawn service since her husband got sick. Just got another EGO, if the battery runs out have a beer on the courtyard while it recharges.

Or buy a blower or chainsaw and swap out battery.

— These battery mower guys are relentless! Tom B. in Alexandria, VA shares:

I just mowed my lawn for the first time tonight. I have a electric Ryobi mower (Home Depot brand). It does a great job for my small lot, less than a quarter acre. It is great not to deal with gasoline and oil, the main drawback is the electric ones are a lot more expensive.

I have a John Deere lawn tractor and an old Craftsman push mower at my weekend house at Lake Anna, VA so I am definitely not against power mowers, but I really think electric are good for regular suburban-sized lots.

— Michael in Pittsburgh makes his own plea:

My Dad (now 83) was committed to several things, among them are LawnBoy mowers. I have had 2 in 26 years (1st lasted over 20), and best of all, you don't have to premix the oil & gas any more.

No, I don't do self-propelled. Mine has a Honda engine, but Briggs & Stratton is the current power plant. B&S is made in the USA so no tariffs!

https://www.lawnboy.com/en/walk-behind-mowers/17750-high-wheel-push-lawn-mower-briggs-and-stratton-engine

— Joe St. A. in California sticks to gas mowers:

I bought a Troy-Built lawn mower with a Honda engine when I bought my house. I went with Troy-Build because when I was a kid my old man had a beast of a roto-tiller from them and that thing was his pride and joy. We had an acre lot that he would plant with fruits and veggies every year, the man had green hands. I try, but pale in comparison. The brand holds fond memories for me and it has held up great. No issues in 5 years.

Readers have a problem with how much concrete ChatGPT recommended for a 10' x 7' shed

On Thursday, I lit into Costco for selling a piece of junk plastic backyard shed that has me completely triggered. I went over to ChatGPT to see what the AI experts suggest for building products needed for a 10X7 shed and now readers are arguing with AI.

— Jeff in NE OH writes:

Your ChatGPT shed way underestimated how much concrete is needed. For a 4" slab it's more like 40 80lb bags. Any thinner than 4" and the slab will be gravel after a few winters (northern winters, anyway). But totally agree with your premise, those premade sheds are crap and the plastic one is even worse.

Can't comment on the too much shit premise as I just had a 75x40 shed put up for my farm equipment...

Screencaps' anonymous Masters employees prepare to work the greatest golf tournament in the world

— Masters Anonymous Employee #1 writes:

We report for work Saturday morning at 6 am to work the final round of the Women’s ANWA. Clock out around 3 or so and have the rest of the day to survey the grounds and see what Helen did to the course.

We have Sunday off and have a foursome playing at a local course with Masters Anonymous #2 that afternoon.

Hopefully before any rain moves in. Shout out to Dan K from Mequon, WI who ran me down last year at the par 3 contest. I hope you and your boys make it back someday. If you do, come look me up.

Kinsey:

For those keeping track at home, this is year three, I believe, for Masters Anonymous #1. He never hit the ticket lottery, so instead of sulking, he applied to work the Masters and walk the grounds after his shift. It worked. He's now seen more of Augusta National than 99% of us.

This will be the first year for Masters Anonymous Employee #2.

The lesson here: If you want something bad enough, go figure out a path. Congrats to both of these guys for taking action.

The $5 footlong is out; The $5 footlong box of Doritos is in

Are you guys in or out on these?

942 straight days of Screencaps

Based on my math, Sunday, June 1 will be 1,000 straight editions of this column. We need to start preparing for that monumental moment in the history of America's Greatest Column, as named by the readers.

######################

And with that, let's get this first Friday of April rolling. I have to bust ass today emptying the pool. We could get another three inches of rain overnight if the storms hit as hard as the weather guys are predicting.

It's all hands on deck to make sure we get through another night of storms.

Go have a great day.

