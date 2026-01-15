Moms Gone Wild: Fists Fly At Kids' Basketball Game As Tensions Boil Over

The CYO league was left no choice but to issue new rules for unruly fans

God is watching, ladies.

All hell broke loose during a pre-Christmas 6th grade Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball game and now league organizers are instituting new policies to deal with unruly moms.

According to SILive.com, fans/parents face a one-year ban from attending games under the new policy if they're kicked out of a game by a referee. If parents can't control themselves, they face a lifetime ban.

The new rules come after this December 20 showdown that turned ugly.

Fox Digital reports the feuding females have been indefinitely suspended for their actions. The CYO league is fed up. "The mission was about the kids," a league official announced at a press conference.

"The mission was about teaching them responsibility. The mission was about them having a good time: the kids. The kids are the center of this universe here. And every once in a while some spectators get out of control and ruin it for the kids and ruin it for everybody else."

RELATED: Parents Storm Field, Coach Knocked Out In Wild Youth Football ‘Charity’ Brawl: WATCH

Watch how the mom in red acts like she's done fighting and then goes for the sneak attack

Something tells me these two are going to run into each other at the grocery store and this feud is going to have a part two. I've watched enough gangster documentaries on Netflix to know that these families don't forget.

They get revenge.

I'm not saying these moms are going to strap bombs to a Cutlass' starter, but I'm saying fists might fly in the ShopRite produce section, if given the chance.

Do you know more about the feuding moms? Are you connected to one of the feuding moms? Tell us why they're fighting.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com