Mom Who Faked Cancer To Trick Boyfriend Into Paying For Boob Job Ordered To Pay Back More Than $40k

Do you really want a boob job if you're not willing to fake having terminal cancer in order to get it? That's a fair question considering there is at least one woman out there who took what was in all likelihood a completely unnecessary route to new breasts.

Did she try, I don’t know, simply asking her boyfriend first? Even if she did, and she was turned down by him, there are several other ways of going about this that don’t involve faking terminal cancer.

Those were seemingly skipped by 35-year-old mom Laura McPherson, who has since admitted fraud. She opted to pretend to have cancer, lie to her boyfriend Jon Leonard for almost five years about it, and trick him into handing over thousands of dollars.

She's said to have taken pictures in a hospital bed and worn breast cancer support clothing while telling her boyfriend, and even her daughter, that she had cervical, ovarian, colon, bowel and breast cancer.

Leonard handed over thousands and gifted her a Rolex worth tens of thousands to celebrate receiving news that she had been cured of one of the types of cancer.

Cash for Cancer Treatment? Try Spa Trips and Boob Surgery Instead

The money the director of a platform for charities believed was going towards cancer treatment was reportedly spent on trips to resorts where she received holistic treatments, visited a weight loss center, and had a boob job.

During a hearing on Monday, McPherson was ordered to pay back more than $40,000 by January 5. The Derby Crown Court in the UK, where this all went down, was told that the money for the repayment would be raised through the sale of a watch.

"It's finally over. Today marks the end of eight and a half challenging years," Leonard said after the hearing about his ex-girlfriend, reports the Daily Mail.

"She never had cancer, and it has now come to light she has been making up having cancer since she was in secondary school, long before I knew her. She has been exposed for the horrible, lying, manipulative individual she is."

Okay, so maybe there's a little more to it than she just wanted a boob job. Which, in a way, is a relief. The new set of breasts was definitely on the agenda, but there's some other stuff going on here.

Hopefully, he can get some of his money back, and she can find a more constructive hobby for herself than the faking cancer routine.