Molly Sims Gives Cabo All It Can Handle In Her Black Bikini

Molly Sims has done it again. Just weeks after reporting to spring break in Cabo in a bikini, she was back doing it again over the weekend. Minus the spring break part of course.

This weekend was a big one for the 51-year-old model.

Sims was back in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for business. That business was to mark the two-year anniversary of her skincare line, YSE Beauty.

"We’re here for the Gen X woman who’s juggling a million things but still wants to feel good in her skin," Sims told Page Six Style. "What’s coming next stays true to that mission."

Everyone knows models of a certain age have to have a skincare line or a part of some sort of beauty product to sell to middle-aged suburban women. If not, they're not trying.

Sims is among those who are putting in the effort. She was hands-on in getting her business going. She didn’t just slap her name on a product and call it day.

That adds a little something to the brand, doesn’t it? I think so. I also think it adds something to the two-year anniversary celebration. It gives it a certain personal touch.

Molly Sims had herself a weekend, giving Cabo all it could handle

Speaking of personal touch.

Is there a better way to celebrate two years of running a skincare line than in a bikini with some drinks while hosting some of the people who helped make it happen?

I can’t think of any and that's exactly what Molly Sims did.

What a weekend for the model/business owner.

Sims celebrated two years of her brand, but more importantly, some would say, she did so while building upon the tone she set during spring break in her bikini.

That's what you call marketing. Some are just better at it than others.