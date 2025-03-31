Molly Sims, 51, Still Has It As She Reports To Spring Break In Cabo In A Bikini

Molly Sims is in Cabo for Spring Break this year. She reported for duty this weekend, and she got right to work from her oceanfront vacation spot.

Look, the 51-year-old model, who participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legends shoot for last spring's 60th anniversary issue, still has it, and she's currently knocking on the door of a million Instagram followers.

Now isn’t the time, especially not on Spring Break in Cabo, to sit around in sweatpants and take it easy. This is drop some bikini content with some keywords in the caption time and that's exactly what Sims did.

While Sims does have a few secrets to staying bikini-ready, she's not trying to turn back the clock or do anything to look younger. Her goals are much simpler than that.

"I think [age] it's just a mindset. I hate when people are like, 'Oh, my God. She looks good for 50.' Listen, I’m not trying to look 30, I'm definitely not trying to look 20," Sims told US Weekly. "I am trying to look the best that I can."

Molly Sims is giving Spring Break in Cabo all she has

You don’t just wake up one day and decide to go to Cabo, then walk out of the backdoor as if you're on a bikini photo shoot without lifting a finger. Not in your 50s.

That doesn’t mean Sims is dropping millions on some crazy biohacking routine. She's not doing that. She's taking more of the early 2000s suburban housewife approach.

She's drinking her bone broth, mixing up her anti-toxin and anti-heavy metal smoothies, and putting in work in the gym. It's safe to say whatever she's doing is working.

Spring Break 2025 is just the latest example of that. She's smoked a few red carpets and dominated her fair share of tanning sessions over the last several months.