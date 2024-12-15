Models In Santa Outfits Tried To Add Some Entertainment To Thursday Night Football By Running On The Field

A couple of models attempting to liven up a boring Thursday Night Football game filled with field goals between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were stopped by stadium security before they could hit the field in their unique Santa outfits.

So much for trying to do a good thing.

The Instagram models, Toochi Kash and Amberghini, jumped the railing a few feet from their lower level seats and tried their best to run onto the field and spread some holiday cheer.

They never made it.

Levi's Stadium security was prepared and quickly grabbed the pair, who were in matching outfits with the word "$treak" written on the back, before escorting them out of the stadium.

According to TMZ Sports, it was all a failed attempt to promote a recently launched meme coin.

While the two models never made it off the sideline and into the field of play, they didn't completely waste the failed streaking attempt. They had someone there filming the entire stunt.

These two models weren’t built for speed and their failed streaking attempt proves it

This person caught the pre-streak warm-ups the two ladies performed, the jumping over the railing and the fact that neither of them with their oversize backsides could run at all.

They also captured, probably the most important part of the entire attempt. When Ms. Toochi pulled out one of her boobs as security was walking her off the sideline. Without that, all might have been lost.

There are some lessons to be learned here. Not only by the models, but by stadium security. Let's start with the models. These two are going to need a diversion if they're going to run onto the field.

They're dragging too much behind them to simply jump the railing and hit the ground running. They need someone with some quickness to hit the field first and take some of the security guards out of the area. Even then, it's going to be tricky.

When it comes to the security guards, I know they have a job to do, but take stock of what's going on in the game. If it's a field goal after field goal snoozefest, feel free to take a dive and let at least one of the ladies make it more entertaining.

That's not too much to ask. If you've got a close game with a decent amount of scoring, by all means make the play and stop them. Otherwise, let the ladies do their thing for a few seconds.