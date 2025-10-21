Netflix's New Mafia War Documentary Looks Like A Bloodbath Series: PREVIEW

Netflix's new documentary "Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" looks legit.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges '90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

Release Date: October 22, 2025

Netflix releases preview for new mob war series.

Stories about the mafia are easily among the best entertainment options out there. There's something about gangsters going all the way back to Al Capone that is simply kind of cool.

Now, I'm certainly not endorsing criminal activity, obviously, but anyone who says mobster sagas aren't cool is lying.

Now, Netflix is bringing viewers the true story about the war in Philadelphia between factions controlled by John Stanfa and Joey Merlino.

It looks like it's going to be electric, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said, "Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" looks absolutely awesome. To be honest, I don't know anything about this specific mob war.

I do know a decent amount about the Five Families in New York and their allied groups around the country, but I can't say I know much about mob wars in Philadelphia.

However, a quick Google search says that it got incredibly brutal and violent throughout multiple different eras. It was particularly brutal in the early 1980s, which is the decade prior to the timeline covered in Netflix's documentary.

Now, viewers will learn about two major factions that drew blood in the City of Brotherly Love.

The good news is that the documentary premieres Oct. 22 on Netflix. That means we won't have to wait long at all to watch. I'll certainly be eventually checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.