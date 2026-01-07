MLB Network's Abby Labar Gears Up For Spring In A See-Through Dress, MAHA Moms Rejoice & Is This AOC Pic Hot?

Also, take a look at how the Libs in congress celebrated Jan. 6!

First Hump Day of 2026? Sure, why not? We're all finally back in class for Hump Day for the first time in weeks. WEEKS. Best day of the week, and we've all just been blowing it off because of the holidays.

Not anymore. It's a new year. We're all fired up, right? Right?! Hello?

Yes, we're grinding this week. We always do this time of year. The first week of the year is always a slog. BUT, we do have an amazing slate of football starting tomorrow. We get FIVE straight days of football starting with Ole Miss-Miami tomorrow night. Five.

How lucky are we? It's also back in the mid-80s today in South Florida. Just last week, I was forced to turn my sprinklers off because temps were supposed to be dipping into the low-30s overnight. We've come a long way. Let's ride.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where MLB Network's Abby Labar counts down the days till spring training in a see-through dress. Batter up!

What else? I've got a new food pyramid that has MAHA moms fired up, the Libs went all out for Jan. 6, and insufferable rag USA Today might've just pumped out the most ridiculous article on RACISM that I have ever read.

And buddy, I worked under the USA Today umbrella in a past life, so I know just how impressive that is. They LOVE this crap. They are giddy today. It's amazing. Just wait.

Grab you something wet to combat those who are partaking in Dry January, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Did you leave out milk & cookies for Jan. 6 Eve?

I can't believe I was off for Jan. 6, but the dates just didn't line up for me this year. Sad. Luckily, I was still all over social media to see the unhinged reaction from the Libs on the fifth anniversary.

Five years! Time flies. I can remember that day like it was yesterday. The fake outrage. The lies. Everybody looked bad, but, somehow, the Libs still look so dumb all these years later.

Don't believe me? Well, folks, strap in, because this is an ALL-TIMER:

This AOC picture has the internet talking

They're just the best. I say it every week, but the Libs make this job so easy. It's almost unfair. Every single day, they find ways to outdo themselves.

Someone in that insufferable train-wreck of a party really said, "Our approval rating is in the teens. To combat that, let's have all of you walk down the steps of the Capitol holding fake candles whilst singing ‘God Bless America.’"

And everyone who heard it was like, "YES! That's it. That's brilliant. We're in."

And then they just … did it. That's a real video, by the way. It's so silly, I had to actually take multiple steps to verify it because I thought it was AI.

PS: How painful was it for them to all say "God?" Chuck Schumer must've lost sleep over that one.

PPS: Say it with me, class: "These people don't really care about ANY of this." They never do. I say it once a week.

OK, from a group of grifters to … THE grifter:

Dr. Oz, the new pyramid, USA Today & Abby!

That little picture has gone mega-viral today. Over 6 million views, and COUNTING. Most of the comments are what you'd expect from Twitter in 2026: asking Grok to come in and put a bikini on her.

Where did that come from, by the way? I'm always so fascinated by how these trends start. It's sort of like when traffic jams start on the interstate when there isn't a crash. Why does that happen? How does that start?

Same thing with the current Grok trend on Twitter. My entire timeline is just people asking Grok to put other people in bikinis. What a time to be alive. I think we're in for a special year.

Anyway, is AOC hot? Everyone is debating it. She's certainly insufferable. But is she still hot? That's your homework for tonight!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day into a Hump Night. First up? The MAHA moms had a BIG day!

That's right! We've got a brand-new food pyramid in 2026! Is this the first new one of my lifetime? I grew up with the old one. It's ALL we talked about in elementary school, which is probably why my doctor once sent a letter to my mom saying I was too fat. (I don't think it actually said that, but it was close).

Anyway, a couple takeaways for you MAHA parents in class who don't feel like reading the whole thing:

Every meal must prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense protein from both animal and plant sources.

Eat a wide variety of whole, colorful, nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits in their original form, prioritizing freshness and minimal processing.

Whole grains are encouraged. Refined carbohydrates are not.

Check, check and CHECK! Let's go! Time to get back in shape, America. Make America Less Fat & Obese Again!

Dr. Oz, thoughts?

Works for me. Don't get tanked at breakfast, you animals. Otherwise, have at it!

Next? Wonder how this insufferable USA Today writer feels about the new pyramid? Is it diverse enough for him? Certainly not!

Incredible. Again, the Libs never, ever stop giving me #content. Way to go, Brent Schrotenboer! A couple gems from this Pulitzer winner:

- The data compiled by USA TODAY Sports shows Black coaches still rarely get second chances after failures, primarily because they seldom get first chances.

- Meanwhile, the SEC hasn’t had a non-interim Black head coach since 2020. Out of 34 coaches in the Big Ten and SEC, 33 are white and one is Black.

- In the bigger picture, all of this comes against the backdrop of colleges living in fear of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

(They went almost 10 graphs without mentioning Trump, which was impressive!)

- Several white head coaches also have survived getting arrested or hiding an extramarital affair with a staff member to get a second chance as head coach. But some don’t think Moore will get that same opportunity despite leading Michigan to a 9-3 record in 2025.

- "What would have happened if Nick Saban (the former Alabama coach) would have been born Black?" Hill asked. "He would have been a great coach that never would have been realized at Alabama."

I could go on and on. It's unfathomably bad. I left that ridiculous company three years ago. Thank God.

Now, I get to write about Abby Labar gearing up for baseball season. Amen.

See you tomorrow.

