Netflix's Miracle On Ice Documentary Is A Punch Straight To The Emotions, Is Must-Watch For American Patriots

"Miracle: The Boys of '80" features interviews with several members of Miracle on Ice team from the 1980 Olympics.

Netflix's Miracle on Ice documentary is even better than expected, and history-loving Americans won't want to miss it.

Basic info:

Title: "Miracle: The Boys of '80"

Streaming platform: Netflix

Description: This is the story of the "Miracle on Ice," when the 1980 US Hockey Team beat the USSR in the Olympic semi-finals at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Its iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.

Release date: Currently streaming.

"Miracle: The Boys of '80" is incredible.

As I've talked about many times here at OutKick and elsewhere, I am a *HUGE* fan of the Miracle on Ice. I can spend hours talking about it without getting bored, and my family has a jersey signed by the team in a location I won't disclose.

The historic hockey game against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid is a shining example of American exceptionalism. A group of scrappy young college hockey players defeated the greatest hockey juggernaut ever assembled.

America was desperate for a win at that time. The Iranian hostage crisis was a black eye for the country, the Soviets had invaded Afghanistan with essentially no resistance, the economy was weak, and it felt like the USA was down and out.

We needed a shot in the arm of adrenaline and patriotism.

We got it on February 22, 1980, when the good guys beat the commies 4-3.

Netflix's "Miracle: The Boys of ‘80" features extensive interviews with many members of the team and Herb Brooks’ family.

They're no longer young men who played college hockey. They're now aging men with nearly 46 years of time to reflect on an accomplishment that hasn't been replicated since.

The documentary is an unprecedented look at what happened not just on February 22, 1980, but in the months leading up to the historic upset.

You'll find yourself cheering with pride, you'll have tears in your eyes as the players reminisce, and you'll understand why what was accomplished was such an incredible moment for the country we call home.

I also have to say that the documentary doesn't make Herb Brooks out to be a very nice guy. In fact, it makes him out to be a brutal dictator who ruled through fear and had no interest in having an emotional connection with any of his players.

The only time his hard exterior briefly cracked was when he had to cut Ralph Cox – a situation Brooks was in himself for the 1960 roster.

At the same time, Brooks was probably the only coach in the country who could have gotten the results he did. His tactics weren't pretty, but they were necessary.

There's a very touching moment at the end of the documentary with the players in the locker room at Lake Placid. A letter written by Brooks after the victory revealing why he shunned developing relationships is read to the guys. Good luck finding a dry eye as it's read.

The documentary also does a great job diving into how the team needed to beat Finland to secure the gold medal. Beating the Soviets was exceptional, but the job was far from over.

There's a great quote from Brooks to the team before taking the ice:

"If you lose this game, you will take it to your f**king grave. Your f**king grave."

If that doesn't have you ready to run through a brick wall, I'm not sure anything ever will.

I suggest you free up some time and watch "Miracle: The Boys of ‘80." You won't regret it. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.