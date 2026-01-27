Netflix's Miracle On Ice Documentary Looks Like A Shot Of Pure Patriotism: PREVIEW

The Miracle on Ice is considered by many to be America's greatest moment at the Olympics.

Netflix's upcoming Miracle on Ice documentary looks amazing.

Basic info:

Title: "Miracle: The Boys of '80"

Streaming platform: Netflix

Description: This is the story of the "Miracle on Ice," when the 1980 US Hockey Team beat the USSR in the Olympic semi-finals at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Its iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.

Release date: January 30, 2026

It's not a secret to the OutKick audience that I'm obsessed with the Miracle on Ice. I will watch or read anything about the legendary hockey game.

That's why I immediately smashed the play button when Netflix released the trailer for its new documentary "Miracle: The Boys of '80."

The preview features many players from the iconic team responsible for upsetting the Soviet Union at Lake Place in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

It looks like it's going to be a must-watch for history and sports fans. Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't believe how good this looks. There was a documentary released decades ago – "Do You Believe in Miracles?" – on HBO that's also excellent.

It looks like this one will be every bit as good now that we're 46 years removed from the unreal upset against the monster that was the Soviet hockey machine.

Nobody gave the scrappy American team of college stars a chance against the world's greatest hockey program. The Soviets were a different animal. The communists didn't just beat teams. They pulverized them.

However, you play the game for a reason, and on one day in February 1980, the world experienced the greatest upset in hockey history.

Of course, beating the Soviets wasn't the end of the story. The Americans still had to beat a very elite Finland to win the gold, and that's exactly what happened.

Lastly, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't drop in the video of Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks in the all-time amazing movie "Miracle."

You can catch "Miracle: The Boys of ‘80" this Friday on Netflix. I’ve already cleared my schedule, and can't wait. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.