Minecraft Movie Song Becomes First To Ever Do This On The Billboard Charts

Score another big win for A Minecraft Movie, as the Jack Black-starring film adds another first to its incredible run - only this time we're going from the movies to the music industry.

According to Billboard, the video game movie now has the shortest song ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it has no intention of slowing down.

STEVE'S LAVA CHICKEN BECOMES BIG HIT

Jack Black's "Steve's Lava Chicken" has entered the Hot 100 this week at No. 78, making it the shortest song ever to break into the charts. The entire song is only 34 seconds long, surpassing Kid Cudi's "Beautiful Trip," which previously held the record at 37 seconds.

Make no mistake about it, Steve's Lava Chicken may have one of the worst (or coolest) song titles ever, but it's the sheer catchiness of it that has left both kids and their parents unable to get it out of their heads. The song, which was co-written by Black, brings a strong "School of Rock" vibe to it, which conveniently also starred the 55-year-old actor and singer.

A Minecraft Movie is entering its fourth week at the box office and is closing in on the $1 billion mark, with over $816 million made globally so far - and that was BEFORE the song started getting some mainstream radio airplay.

Minecraft's release immediately set records, becoming the largest video game film opener of all-time and has since gone super-viral thanks to another chicken element of the movie, the one and only "Chicken Jockey" character, which has amounted to Gen Z and teenagers going wild at local cinemas, with some even being escorted out by police.

Something tells me that those daring to head to the theater this weekend might also be met with another disruption during the film - when Jack Black's "Steve's Lava Chicken" song starts blaring over the speakers.