Military Releases Video Of Brutal Strike On Terrorist Leader: WATCH

The United States military killed a terrorist in Syria.

Military releases video of strike on terrorist in Syria.

"On Feb. 23, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, targeting and killing Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate. The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond," U.S. Central Command tweeted Saturday morning announcing the strike.

"As we have said in the past, we will continue to relentlessly pursue these terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region," U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said following the strike.

While it's a bit hard to tell for sure, the lack of a fireball likely means a Hellfire R9X missile was used. The R9X uses blades instead of explosives to kill the target.

It's an incredible piece of military equipment. It also greatly minimizes the risks of civilian casualties due to the lack of an explosive charge.

