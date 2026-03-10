Delta Force Legend Shares Incredible Photos From Old CIA Mission

Mike Vining was one of the earliest members of Delta Force. The Unit is the military's premier counter-terrorism unit.

Delta Force is the Army's special mission unit. The Tier One military unit is tasked with America's most sensitive and dangerous mission.

It specializes in direct action, counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. It's always a bad time for whoever they're hunting when they show up at the front door.

Mike Vining was one of the earliest members of Delta Force when he joined in the late 1970s when the unit was formed. He has one of the most storied and famous military careers going back to the Vietnam War era.

He recently joined X, and is a must-follow for anyone interested in history. He is a fountain of fascinating information and knowledge.

That includes a post shared Tuesday night that is going mega-viral. Vining shared photos of himself in a suit and sunglasses for a CIA mission in Sudan under diplomatic cover. The legendary CAG operator didn't share a date of the mission.

Check out the awesome photos below.

It really doesn't get much cooler than that tweet. Like I said, Vining is an incredible source of amazing history.

He was a part of the world's most lethal SMU from the moment it started. The best part about Vining is that he completely destroys the Hollywood version of black operations members. The movies make them all look like roided up dudes with a million tattoos and attitudes of meatheads.

The reality couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who knows guys from that world, you could pass most of them in the grocery store and have no idea who you were standing next to.

Props to Vining for his incredible service to this country and for sharing his stories on X. A breath of fresh air in an era where social media is pretty insufferable.