Army Hero Awarded Medal Of Honor For Shocking Actions In Venezuela: WATCH

Slover was shot multiple times during the raid to capture Nicolás Maduro.

Army pilot Eric Slover is officially a Medal of Honor recipient for his actions in Venezuela.

The United States conducted a shocking and wildly impressive operation in January to capture dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Delta Force operators flown in by 160th SOAR pilots – the best helicopter pilots in the world – landed at a heavily fortified compound, crushed Maduro's bodyguards and captured the dictator without losing a man.

Hero pilot Eric Slover awarded Medal of Honor.

President Donald Trump gave the country an awesome moment Tuesday night during the State of the Union.

He awarded the Medal of Honor to 160th SOAR pilot Eric Slover for his actions on the mission. Slover was shot multiple times and his lower body was shredded by enemy fire as he inserted the Delta Force team.

Slover was able to maintain control of the helicopter and safely land it, despite his grave injuries. His actions didn't just save his own life, but the lives of everyone on the assault team. The mission would have taken a horrifying turn if the helicopter had crashed.

That didn't happen because Slover did his job and made sure the mission didn't even slow down.

You might think you're a badass, but you'll never be a badass on this level. I can't even wrap my brain around being shot multiple times and still managing to fly a helicopter under heavy enemy fire.

You might think you're a badass, but you'll never be a badass on this level. I can't even wrap my brain around being shot multiple times and still managing to fly a helicopter under heavy enemy fire.

In case you didn't already know, America's military is the best on the planet, and it's full of the best warriors on the planet.

Eric Slover is proof of that fact. Also, I called this weeks ago that he was going to get the Medal of Honor, although I didn't know his name at the time.

God bless the USA, God bless our great military and God bless everyone who helped bring Maduro to justice.