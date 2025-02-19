Mike Tyson Debuts Vulgar Trump MAGA Hat That's Going To Trigger Your Liberal Aunt

While Donald Trump was busying signing 43 more executive orders Tuesday night at White House South (Mar-a-Lago), Mike Tyson was busy stealing the show right down the hall with a MAGA hat that puts all the others to shame.

That's right. There's a new MAGA hat on the market, boys and girls. Oh, you didn't think we needed another one? Thought the traditional red one and the newer black version were enough for one president?

Think AGAIN. These things are gonna sell like hot cakes. You're about to see every single frat bro in a 20-mile radius rocking these bad boys. From Oxford to ASU, the Libs walking the streets are gonna be so triggered when they lay eyes on this, they may just faint on the spot.

Re-elect that motherf--ker!

It's over, isn't it?

What a hat. Clean, crisp, simple, to the point. Mike Tyson nailed it from start to finish.

The only thing that may rival it are my Gulf of America hats, which are coming SOON! Got the hats in yesterday. All that's left is getting them to my hat girl – now that she's back from a three-week vacation – and we're gonna be off to the races.

Anyway, enough about me. Back to Iron Mike. What a team Trump is assembling. He's got the hottest cabinet in the history of America. He somehow got RFK AND Tulsi in. Kash is about to crack some skulls. Elon is triggering a Lib every single hour.

And now … Mike Tyson. Incredible. The left really is cooked, aren't they? They're just donezo. Kaput. Finished.

JD Vance is trolling idiots on Twitter and in Europe. Elon is sending rockets to space and saving us billions in his spare time. Karoline Leavitt is embarrassing every single insufferable reporter on the planet.

And now Mike Tyson is roaming the halls of Mar-a-Lago in a "Re-Elect that Motherf--ker" MAGA hat.

What a start to 2025.

PS: equally insane picture: