Black Hawk Down Survivor Shares Harrowing Moments Of Medal Of Honor Recipients' Last Stand: WATCH

Legendary Army pilot Mike Durant shined a light on the heroic final moments of Gary Gordon and Randy Shughart's life on Earth.

The Battle of Mogadishu is one of the most famous military engagements in modern military history. An elite task force consisting mostly of Delta Force operators and Army Rangers were deployed to Somalia to stop a horrific genocide.

The main target was Mohamed Farrah Aidid and his clan. What started as a snatch-and-grab mission of Aidid's top guys on Oct. 3, 1993, turned into a hellish nightmare when two helicopters were shot down.

A small group of Americans soon found themselves fighting against a city unleashed. A total of 18 Americans would be dead by the time the guns fell silent.

Mike Durant reflects on Gordon and Shughart's last stand.

One of the most heroic moments of the Battle of Mogadishu (commonly known as Black Hawk Down) was when Delta Force snipers Gary Gordon and Randy Shughart inserted into the crash site of pilot Mike Durant.

The two elite snipers gave their lives to make sure Durant, a member of the 160th SOAR, had a shot at living. They both lost their lives in a brutal gunfight as they unleashed on the amassing Somalians. Their actions earned them both the Medal of Honor.

Durant spoke with Shawn Ryan in an interview released Thursday about their last stand, and it's a message every American needs to hear.

The video below will certainly be the most powerful one you watch all day. Give it a watch, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"They [Gary and Randy] had been shooting the hell out of the Somalis. It was like being at the range."

That's a hell of a quote, and perfectly sums up the chaos and carnage of the Battle of Mogadishu. The word hero gets overused a lot these days. It's almost to the point where the word has started to lose its meaning.

When it comes to being a real hero, Gary Gordon and Randy Shughart perfectly represent the true definition. They didn't have to go to Durant's crash site. The Delta Force snipers could have stayed on overwatch in the helicopter they were in.

Instead, they requested permission to insert at Durant's crash site knowing that it was almost certainly a one-way mission.

Their selfless actions cost both of them their lives in a bloody gunfight, but they saved Durant's life. The 160th pilot was taken prisoner before ultimately being released.

If Durant and Shughart hadn't shown up, there's almost certainly a 100% chance he would have been killed by the amassed horde of Somali fighters. Their actions were a major part of the hit film "Black Hawk Down."

"Gordy's gone, man. I'll be outside. Good luck."

That line crushes me every single time.

Pour one out today for Gordon and Shughart. They were the best of America and did more than enough to earn the Medal of Honor. Two true American heroes to the core. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.