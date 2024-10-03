The Horrors Of Black Hawk Down Remembered 31 Years Later: VIDEO

Thursday marks the 31-year anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu.

The events of the battle - commonly known as Black Hawk Down - are among the most famous in American military history.

An elite task force known as Task Force Ranger comprised mostly of Army Rangers and Delta Force operators was deployed to Somalia with one goal:

Stop a genocide being carried out by warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

Battle of Mogadishu happened 31 years ago.

Task Force Ranger conducted precision kill/capture missions against Aidid's organization leading up to the battle, and the events of October 3, 1993 will never be forgotten.

What started as a daytime snatch and grab mission turned into a hellish nightmare lasting into the next day after two American helicopters were shot out of the sky. A total of 18 Americans were killed as they fought like hell against a city turned loose against them.

I've had the opportunity to interview multiple men who participated in the battle, and today is as good a day as any to hear their firsthand accounts of the horror on the ground in Somalia 31 years ago.

You can watch all three interviews below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Of all the moments that stick out to me, it's the fact guys kept getting back in the fight that makes me damn proud to be an American.

As Brad Thomas said, it was going to be a "killfest" once they re-armed and got back out onto the streets.

We will never forget those we lost on that day 31-years ago, and I hope my interviews help preserve the events that started on October 3, 1993. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.