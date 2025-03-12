Michigan HS Basketball Ref Pelted With Objects By Losing Team, Police Say

And people wonder why there's a referee shortage in the United States.

Let's go to the Michigan high school state basketball tournament where we have ourselves yet another ugly incident just days after an incident out of Pennsylvania where fans fought in the stands and players hunted down opposing fans during a playoff game.

This time, it was the ref who was pelted with objects from the losing team, including a coach, according to police.

According to reports out of western Michigan, this incident happened during a late February game between Benton Harbor and Buchanan in the district semifinals. Police say "more than three" people, including fans, players and staff, were involved in throwing objects at the ref.

Why?

It's believe that Benton Harbor was triggered by a foul call differential. Buchanan was called for eight fouls while Benton Harbor was called for 22 fouls. Buchanan won the game 39-36.

What happened next is some of the worst fan/player/staff behavior you're ever going to see in high school basketball.

Roll the tape:

A Benton Harbor assistant coach was fired by the school over the incident.

"We have confirmed that an assistant basketball coach was involved in the postgame incident with an official," Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts said in statement released last week. "Immediate action has been taken, and that individual is no longer associated with or employed by the district in any capacity."

WMMT reports that Dowagiac (MI) police forwarded the case to the Cass County Prosecutor's office. No charges have been filed.

Was this an isolated incident in Michigan?

LOLOLOLOL.

Do you remember 2022 when thugs ganged up on a ref and kicked and punched him in a Georgia church basketball gym?

According to the latest statistics from the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the state is down 1,400 refs since the start of COVID.