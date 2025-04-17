Hollywood Star's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed After Dying At Young Age

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg died from health complications.

Trachtenberg, who used to be a major Hollywood starlet in the 2000s, tragically passed away at the age of 39 on February 26 of this year. She was found dead inside a Manhattan residence.

The actress' death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry due to her young age and such little information being known at the time.

Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed.

Despite little information being known at the time of her passing, authorities have now determined what caused her death.

Lab results showed the former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress died of complications from diabetes mellitus, according to Fox News.

Her death was previously defined as "undetermined" but is now viewed as being of natural causes, according to the same report.

Trachtenberg's death at 39 is definitely shocking and tragic, and it represents an unfortunate end for a woman who had such an impressive career in Hollywood.

Some of her biggest roles were "Harriet the Spy," "Inspector Gadget," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Eurotrip" "17 Again" and "Gossip Girl."

Now, at the age of 39, she's passed away due to complications from diabetes mellitus.

It's an incredibly sad situation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.