Hollywood Star's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed After Dying At Young Age

PublishedUpdated

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg died from health complications.

Trachtenberg, who used to be a major Hollywood starlet in the 2000s, tragically passed away at the age of 39 on February 26 of this year. She was found dead inside a Manhattan residence.

The actress' death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry due to her young age and such little information being known at the time.

Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at the age of 39 in February. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed.

Despite little information being known at the time of her passing, authorities have now determined what caused her death.

Lab results showed the former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress died of complications from diabetes mellitus, according to Fox News.

Her death was previously defined as "undetermined" but is now viewed as being of natural causes, according to the same report.

Michelle Trachtenberg died of complications from diabetes mellitus, according to authorities. She was found dead inside a Manhattan residence at the age of 39 in February. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Trachtenberg's death at 39 is definitely shocking and tragic, and it represents an unfortunate end for a woman who had such an impressive career in Hollywood.

Some of her biggest roles were "Harriet the Spy," "Inspector Gadget," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Eurotrip" "17 Again" and "Gossip Girl."

Now, at the age of 39, she's passed away due to complications from diabetes mellitus.

Michelle Trachtenberg died at the age of 39. (Photo by Mike Guastella/WireImage)

It's an incredibly sad situation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.