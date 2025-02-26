Former Hollywood Darling Tragically Dies At 39

Former Hollywood star Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away.

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress was found dead Wednesday inside a Manhattan residence, according to The New York Post. She was just 39 years old.

An exact cause of death isn't known at this time.

An exact cause of death isn't known, but first responders found her "unconscious and unresponsive," according to the same report.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious. Trachtenberg previously underwent a liver transplant.

There was a time when Trachtenberg had an iron grip on the entertainment industry for her young adult sphere. She was viewed as the next "it girl" and was the industry's darling during her prime.

Her acting credits include "Harriet the Spy," "Inspector Gadget," a major role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Eurotrip" (this role also led to an explosion in her fame), "17 Again" and "Gossip Girl."

Her major roles mostly came to an end more than a decade ago when she was still in her 20s, but she continued to appear in some more minor roles.

Now, she's passed away tragically before even turning 40. It's an incredibly sad situation, and a brutal reminder how fragile life can be. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for any updates.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.