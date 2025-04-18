Miami Heat Blasted For Pushing Predictable Agenda Hours After FSU Shooting

Mere hours after the tragic shooting Thursday on FSU's campus, the Miami Heat – an NBA basketball team – sent out a predictable social media post calling for gun reform.

Hours. Not days. Not weeks. Hours. They couldn't even wait for the school to stop being an active crime scene before pushing an agenda.

An agenda, by the way, pushed with little to no facts about the situation beyond a name. We don't know the motive. We don't know any details beyond who did the shooting – 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner – and the fact that one of the guns used belonged to his mother – a longtime Leon County deputy.

That's it. Everything else is just speculation or opinion at this point. Yet the Miami Heat – again, an NBA basketball team – decided to use their platform to call for immediate gun reform.

Shocking.

The Heat couldn't even wait 24 hours

"How many more of these events must take place before meaningful reform is enacted to end this epidemic?"

Look, I get it. I do. People are pissed right now. I'm pissed. We all have different opinions on how this should've/shouldn't have been handled.

For instance, I'm pissed because FSU is a gun-free zone. That means nobody there was allowed to carry a gun. That means that when someone sneaks one in and starts unloading bullets, there is nobody around to fight back.

That's why I'm angry. I would assume that is NOT why the Miami Heat are angry. Clearly, they think this is a gun reform issue. And that's fine, too.

But here's what's not fine – calling for gun reform while bodies are still warm. That's where I get annoyed. Especially if you're an NBA team – or any sports team for that matter.

I know the Heat are among the more progressive franchises in the world – believe me, I know – but still … this is in poor taste.

We don't know anything about this case. Or about Phoenix. Perhaps this was a gun reform issue. Perhaps, however, it was not.

We do know he got one of the guns from his mom, who is a cop. There is no amount of gun reform on the planet that will stop that from happening beyond literally ripping up the Second Amendment.

So, I'm not sure the Heat's pandering post makes much sense knowing that. It's just that – pandering. Nothing more.

What I do know is that it was A) predictable, and B) unnecessary.

Oh yeah, and C) getting BLASTED in the comments section.

Enjoy: