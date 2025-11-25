Cuban Sandwich In A Glass? A Review Of The Miami Dolphins-Themed ‘Cubanomosa’

So, last week, I wrote a story about how Andre California Champagne had rolled out 32 "Teammosa" recipes, one for every single NFL franchise.

It's an interesting idea, so I listed the top 5 teammosas that I wouldn't mind test-driving. At the top of that list was the Miami Dolphins-themed "Cubanomosa," which combines the flavors of a Cuban sandwich with a bubbly morning beverage.

The folks at Andre California Champagne were nice enough to send me a bottle and the necessary ingredients so I could give it a try.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with Cuban sandwiches (where have you been, by the way?), it's usually pork of some kind, either sliced or pulled or both, with Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard.

It's a staple in Florida — specifically in South Florida and in the Tampa area — and it's dynamite. For my money, it's one of the most underrated sandwiches this great nation has to offer.

And we have many great sandwiches. I think we're probably the sammich capital of the world, honestly.

But does a Cuban sandwich translate well into a beverage?

Well, let's find out.

It will not be supplanting gin and tonic as my preferred beverage anytime soon, but what a journey for the taste buds. Not a good journey though. More like a journey where you get a flat tire and then are mugged.

The rough part was the mustard. The pineapple juice was nice, the champagne was great, and even the pickle juice gave it a nice little zip. However, the mustard doesn't dissolve, so you get little flecks of it flaring in the drink like little yellow tadpoles.

It was the first time, by my recollection, that I've been led astray by mustard. I'm a big mustard guy, but normally it's on a soft pretzel or a pastrami sandwich, not floating in booze.

Still, it's a fun idea, and fans can vote on their favorite recipes on Andre California Champagne's website, and the winning one will be bottled or canned for them to enjoy.

…Or drink as part of a bet they lost.