NFL Teams As Mimosas? These 5 Wild Combos Actually Sound Like Solid Game Day Starters

Everyone has a preferred game day beverage. These days, for me, it's a gin and tonic, but with so many NFL games starting early, a mimosa is becoming an increasingly great gameday option.

Plus, because they usually have orange juice in them, that counts as healthy… kind of.

But the mimosa doesn't have to have orange juice in it, and in fact, André California Champagne — the official sparkling wine of the National Football League — has released 32 mimosa recipes.

And not just some old hat 1-to-1 champagne and OJ solution. I'm talking recipes themed to every NFL city.

And some of them get a little weird.

The hometown "Team-Mosa" that gets the most votes from fans will be bottled or canned for next season.

The list of drinks is wild, but I'm going to lay out my choices for the top 5 Team-Mosas that I would happily mix up to get a gameday started right.

5. Philadelphia's WooderIceMosa

You might be familiar with Italian ice, but it's known in the Philadelphia area as Water Ice, which, with a Philly accent, comes out as "Wooder Ice."

This doesn't sound like the most palate-perplexing of all the recipes, but I think it would be a good one to get the day rolling with.

Plus, the flavor profile probably works a bit better than a cheesesteak would in beverage form… and it sounds like it would go nicely with a Wawa Sizzli.

4. Kansas City's BurntEndsMosa

Of course, Kansas City is bringing some barbecue flavor, and what better vessel for that than a beverage paying homage to the city's barbecue specialty.

I dig a smoke-tinged beverage, and I think the smoky and sweet combo that you get from a nice, tender, burnt end (which are cubed bits of brisket cut from the fattier, more flavorful part of the brisket called the point) sounds like it could work well over ice.

This hasn't been a fun season for the Chiefs, so I wouldn't be shocked to see these popping up in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot if they haven't already.

3. Chicago's GiardinieraMosa

If you're not familiar with giardiniera, it's kind of like a relish of pickled vegetables, including peppers and carrots, that goes on Italian beef sandwiches, and it is fantastic.

Giardiniera is hot right now, partially because of that show, The Bear. I tried to watch it and couldn't get through it. I just got sick of them acting like making sandwiches was as hard as working on a crabbing vessel in the Bering Strait.

But, anyway, I love an Italian beef sandwich, and this sounds like it would bring a nice spicy zing to get your day started.

2. Seattle's CoffeeMosa

Mimosas are usually a morning drink, so why not fuse with another classic morning beverage?

That's what you get with the Seahawks' Coffeemosa, and that sounds pretty spectacular.

I'm a coffee guy, so I like the sounds of this, but I also like the yin and yang of booze and coffee. Uppers and downers.

Balance. It's kind of zen in a way.

1. Miami's CubanoMosa

This great nation of ours is home to many wonderful sandwiches, and I think the Cuban sandwich might be toward the top of the list with traditional heavy hitters like the cheesesteak and the Italian beef.

While it may sound odd to say a sandwich with pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickle might be great in drink form, I think the tang from the pickles and mustard might make that spectacular.

This bad boy has the makings of a champ.

…the drink; not the Dolphins.