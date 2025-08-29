Mexico Lawmakers Get In Massive Brawl After Drug Cartel Debate, Video Is Absolutely Nuts: WATCH

Will the United States use its military power to strike the cartels in Mexico?

PublishedUpdated

All hell broke loose in Mexican politics this week.

Mexico is currently run by far-left-wing leader Claudia Sheinbaum, and the country continues to be engulfed by issues.

One of the biggest issues Mexico faces is the fact the drug cartels control large swaths of territory. It's borderline a failed narco state.

President Donald Trump has offered to use the United States military to solve the problem, but for reasons nobody can seem to figure out, Sheinbaum doesn't want the help.

Will President Donald Trump use the United States military to strike the drug cartels? (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fight breaks out between Mexican leaders. 

Well, things hit a boiling point on Wednesday when Mexican lawmakers got into a brawl following a debate on the United States military hitting the cartels, according to CBS News.

Opposition leader Alejandro Moreno was, apparently, upset about not being given the floor to speak, and decided to confront Mexico's Senate president, Gerardo Fernandez Norona.

Fortunately, he was very polite, civil and observed decorum.

Just kidding.

A massive fight unfolded.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Well, I'm glad to see at least one person in Mexico still has some fight in them and isn't waiting to just roll over.

If Mexico showed this kind of fight on a regular basis, then maybe the cartels wouldn't be running the show.

Also, how much is America living in Mexico's head rent-free? Their lawmakers are fighting each other after debates about the cartels.

You would *NEVER* see the roles reversed. Let that be a free reminder of who is sitting on the throne.

Mexican lawmakers got into a massive fight on Wednesday. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you want to see Trump obliterate the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.