Trump Rips Idiot Mexican Leader Over Drug Cartels With Simple Message: WATCH

President Donald Trump doesn't seem overly happy with Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump has made destroying drug cartels a top priority for his administration, and there have been significant steps taken.

However, not a single cartel leader has been melted by the United States military as of publication. One of the issues is that President Sheinbaum has made it clear Mexico will never tolerate American troops going to work south of the border.

A recent report claimed she rejected Trump's offer to send in the military, and she then publicly declared the Mexican government will "never accept" that happening.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum doesn't want the American military to take out the drug cartels. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump slams Mexican President for being scared of cartels.

"She's so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk. So, that's the reason, and I think she’s a lovely woman. The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can’t even think straight," Trump told reporters Sunday while on Air Force One.

Trump also confirmed the offer of military assistance was made, and that he'd be "honored" to help Mexico obliterate the cartels.

You can watch a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's a bit mind-boggling that Mexico's stance on handling the drug cartels is to reject help from the United States.

The Mexican military is a joke, the police forces are corrupt and large areas of the country are de-facto under cartel control.

Clearly, Mexicans do not have the ability to clean up their own country and handle the cartels. You know who does?

The country with the greatest military the world has ever seen. The USA has multiple Tier One units: the Rangers, SEALs, the Marines, air power and every other tool you could ever want for the fight.

You think a bunch of cartel shooters have a chance against 30 Delta Force operators rocking night vision flying in on blackhawk helicopters in the middle of the night? There wouldn't be anyone coming off the target alive. It would be a bloodbath, and it would be over before the cartels even knew what hit them.

These guys have spent decades fighting the worst terrorists in the world. They've seen combat nobody else could imagine, and they dominated time and time again. Why would Mexico not be begging Trump to let them come solve this problem?

It makes absolutely no sense.

President Donald Trump confirmed he offered Mexico military assistance to deal with drug cartels, but the offer was rejected. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

How do you think Trump should handle the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

