Fireball Meteorite Startles The Southeast As Residents Look For Answers

Americans in the Southeast got quite the shock on Thursday afternoon when a giant fireball shot across the bright blue sky.

The object was so visible despite it happening in the middle of the day that "meteor" began immediately trending across social media as concerned citizens were wondering what the heck they just saw.

FIREBALL FREAK OUT

Some even took it so far as to wonder if it was a possible rocket attack from Iran due to the current conflict going on in the Middle East!

(Side note: Our phones alert us about bad weather, floods, Amber Alerts, and everything these days - I'm pretty sure they'd hopefully inform everyone if a rocket was ever inbound. Or at least I'd hope they would!]

WHERE'D IT GO?

Despite the hysteria, the National Weather Service believes that the object was a possible meteor that happened to find its way into the Earth's gravitational field before exploding and streaking across the sky. The fireball was visible by residents in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee and elsewhere in the Southeastern United States.

It's currently unclear whether the presumed meteorite actually made an impact or if it continued out of the Earth's atmosphere. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia's chief meteorologist, Brad Nitz, tweeted out a photo of an apparent house in Henry County, Georgia being hit by what is believed to be small fragments of the meteorite. As of current writing, OutKick can not confirm the claim.

Upon learning that the object was more than likely a small meteorite and the United States was indeed not getting attacked by foreign countries or invaded by aliens, social media began having some fun with the unexpected space rock spectacle.

"I'm betting that isn't covered by homeowner's insurance," Eric tweeted.

"Sir, we regret to inform you that your homeowners policy does not cover meteorites!" Joe chimed in.

However, Willy on X tweeted something that I think every person would agree with if they saw a random fireball coming towards them on a sunny Thursday afternoon: "Yeah, I'd crap myself."