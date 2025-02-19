Should We Be Worried About This Asteroid That NASA Says Could Hit Us?

NASA has identified an asteroid that has the highest probability EVER of hitting us, and that probability is likely to go up.

According to the space agency, the YR4 "city killer" asteroid continues to increase its percentage of actually colliding with Earth and its odds of hitting us are already the closest ever recorded; currently it's at 1 in 32, or 3.1%. Which, if you think about it, is like any of the 32 NFL teams winning a Super Bowl, only this asteroid doesn't have to play against any defense, nor deal with any referees, or artificial turf.

So uh, happy Wednesday everyone.

WHAT WE KNOW

There are apparently over 30,000 "large space rocks" just floating and making moves across the universe right now. However, various space agencies and astronomers are very concerned about this particular asteroid, which they have named, "YR4," because it actually has a legitimate chance of hitting Earth.

YR4 is approximately anywhere from 100 to 300 feet wide and although it wouldn't cause a "mass extinction event," it could very well destroy nearly a city, depending on where it landed. And if it happens to be the ocean? Well, just imagine what that tsunami would look like.

Just a few weeks ago, YR4's chance of hitting us was just 1.2%. No big deal, right?

However, just a week later it rose to 2.3% and as of Tuesday, it is 3.1%.

Needless to say, we aren't going in the right direction.

WHEN SHOULD WE START WORRYING?

The good news is that it's not supposed to hit until December 2032, so at least we have some time to YOLO, am I right?!

But the way things are going, where nearly every single day NASA is increasing the probability of an asteroid's impact? Not great unless the movie Armageddon was based on some top secret asteroid fighting spaceships that we actually have in our arsenal!