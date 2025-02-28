Infamous Double Murder Case Gets Potentially Game-Changing Update: WATCH

It appears Erik and Lyle Menendez might be taking one more step towards freedom.

The two brothers are currently serving sentences of life without parole after they were convicted of murdering their parents. The two brothers gunned down José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez in 1989 inside their Beverly Hills mansion.

The two have long maintained they were brutally sexually abused by their father. The prosecution maintained it was a money play.

There's been a growing movement to free the two, and it appears it's taken another step towards possibly happening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announces update in Menendez brothers case.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a risk assessment will be done to determine if the two men - now in their 50s - are fit to possibly be released.

"Today, I just notified the LA DA as well as the Menendez attorney, including victims, that I have directed the board of parole hearings to do what we call a risk assessment investigation into their applications, specifically for commutation. The question for the board is a rather simple one. Do Erik and Lyle Menendez pose a current what we call an ‘unreasonable risk to public safety,’" Newsom announced Wednesday.

The findings will be made available to the authorities involved in possible re-sentencing, and the California Governor added "there is no guarantee of outcome here."

"This process simply provides more transparency, which I think is important in this case. As well as more due diligence before I make any determination for clemency," Newsom told people in a now-viral X video.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The movement to release the Menendez brothers has been growing for years, and it hit a new high after Netflix released a limited drama series - which didn't make them look great - and a documentary featuring the pair.

The documentary definitely painted them as sympathetic figures and victims. The limited series created by Ryan Murphy…..was certainly less flattering.

Both are 100% worth watching.

The re-sentencing hearing for the brothers is currently scheduled to take place March 20-21. We'll definitely have any updates that might come in. Make sure to let me know your thoughts on if they should be released at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.