Infamous Murderers Reportedly Take Huge Step Towards Being Released: DETAILS

It appears momentum is growing for Erik and Lyle Menendez to be freed from prison.

Erik and Lyle are both currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole after being convicted of the brutal murder of their parents.

The two gunned down José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez in 1989 in their Beverly Hills mansion. The two maintained they did it because they were brutally sexually abused by their father. The prosecution argued the murders were motivated by greed and José's fortune.

Now, after decades behind bars, it appears they could go free very soon.

Los Angeles County District Attorney reportedly supports resentencing the Menendez brothers

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon to discuss updates with the case.

The brothers have two avenues for freedom. They filed a writ of habeas corpus asking the court to vacate their 1996 conviction based on a claim that their father drugged and raped Roy Rosello. This paired with the existence of a letter from Erik prior to the killings claiming abuse could be used to free the two.

The other option is for Gascón to seek resentencing, and that's what he'll do during the press conference, according to Deadline.

Deadline reported the expectation the two - who are now both in their 50s - could be freed in as a little as a few months after being in custody since 1990.

However, Deadline noted that Gascón could collapse under internal pressure in the hours leading up to the press conference. That would seem to indicate the situation is very fluid. However, the fact a press conference was called is a sign he has major news to announce.

The case is back under a spotlight as a new generation learns about the famous case from the 1990s, and a Netflix series from Ryan Murphy took things to a new level.

On top of that, Netflix also released a popular documentary featuring the two. The documentary and series from Murphy resulted in a new push for the two to be freed on the basis they were too severely punished if they are telling the truth about being sexually abused.

Again, the prosecution maintained at the time the sole motive was greed.

The situation is developing. Check back for more updates as we might have them, and let me know if you think they should be freed at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.