Infamous Double Murder Case Gets Significant Update: DETAILS

The case to free Erik and Lyle Menendez has a new judge overseeing the situation.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently filed for the two men to be resentenced, and it's a major development in the movement to free Erik and Lyle.

Both are serving sentences of life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez. Both have long maintained they were sexually abused. The prosecution in the 1990s claimed they were simply motivated by greed.

Now, they have a new judge taking a look at whether they'll go free.

New judge assigned to Menendez brothers' case.

The case has been transferred to the Van Nuys Courthouse, and will be overseen by Los Angeles County Superior Court Michael V. Jesic, according to TMZ. Judge William C. Ryan was originally assigned to the case.

TMZ describes Jesic as "very smart and fair" and "for being prosecution-oriented." People who worked with Jesic when he was a prosecutor "say he always had a firm belief in doing what's right rather than what's easy," according to the same TMZ report.

TMZ also reported the hearing to decide what to do with Erik and Lyle will happen at some point in November.

The infamous double murder case is receiving new attention as younger people learn about the infamous 1989 killings. Netflix released a very popular series about the case made by Ryan Murphy. The streaming network followed it up with a documentary featuring Erik and Lyle.

Both are definitely worth watching. The movement to free Erik and Lyle seems to grow more and more with every young person finding out about the case and alleged abuse allegation.

It's dominated social media for months, especially Reddit and TikTok.

Continue to follow along at OutKick for more updates on the Menendez brothers as we have them, and make sure to let me know your thoughts on the case at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.