Social Media Reacts To Two Infamous Killers Possibly Being Released

Reactions are flooding in as it looks like Erik and Lyle Menendez might be nearing freedom.

The two brothers are currently serving sentences of life without parole for murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.

The brothers gunned them down in 1989 in their Beverly Hills mansion. Both claim they were sexually abused by their father. The prosecution argued the murders were carried out in order to get José's massive estate and fortune.

It now appears their release is very likely, and people have some thoughts.

Social media reacts to the Menendez brothers being recommended for resentencing.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced during a Thursday press conference that his office is recommending Erik and Lyle be resentenced on the murder charges.

Due to their age at the time of the crimes, both will be eligible for immediate parole if a judge agrees with the recommendation.

All signs point to them being freed after nearly 35 years behind bars. As you'd expect, people took to social media to share plenty of different thoughts. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Clearly, most of the reactions on X are in favor of releasing Erik and Lyle. As I've said before, I'm not sure that I really have a strong opinion one way or the other.

There's no question they murdered their parents in brutal fashion. They gunned them down at close range with shotguns. That's a brutal way to go.

However, if they were truly molested, then it certainly provides a motive and mitigating circumstances. I understand why feelings are so strong on the case - in both directions.

Ultimately, the criminal justice system will have to make a decision on the fate of the Menendez brothers, and it's a decision society will have to accept and live with. As of right now, all signs point to them getting out. Should Erik and Lyle be released or should they remain in prison? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.