Melania Trump Rings In The New Year By Crippling The Ugly Libs In Her Silver Dress

Wake up! It's 2026! A new year. Year 2 of Trump's ‘Golden Age.’ Can you believe it? It feels like just yesterday it was 2025, and yet, here we are. A whole new slate in front of us for the next 365 days.

I'm sure plenty will be different in 2026. That's what New Year resolutions are all about, right? Making changes. Doing things differently. Doing them better. I think they're silly, but whatever. If it helps you make it through the day, have at it.

One thing that will not change this year is Republicans being infinitely hotter than Libs. That was on full display in 2025, and I suspect the gap will only grow this year.

Our great First Lady, Melania Trump, set the tone big time at her Mar-a-Lago party Wednesday night. If this banger of a dress that is currently the talk of social media is any indication, I think we're in for a special, special year:

Melania Trump sets the tone for a big year

Just a masterclass from Melania, which isn't surprising given she's the hottest First Lady we've ever had. Sure, there have been some contenders in the past. I hear Jackie Kennedy had her moments.

But Melania puts the Libs in a blender each time she steps outside. She did it all of 2025, and it doesn't appear that she has any intention of slowing down in 2026.

Also … I hope her silver dress DOES mean silver is about to take off, per that last tweet. I may or may have a lot of silver hidden somewhere. It may or may not have doubled in worth last year alone. So, yeah, I'm hoping Trump is using Melania to send a subtle message about silver. Please. Bring it on!

Anyway, a great start to the year for the Trumps. The economy appears to be headed in the right direction. Gas is cheap. The border is closed. Inflation is down.

Now, let's just get those groceries a tad cheaper, and I think we'll really be cooking.

Happy New Year!