Melania Trump Fires Back At Donald Critics: 'He's Not Hitler!'

After months and years of being called a hooker and her husband being called Hitler by the ‘compassionate’ progressives on the left, Melania Trump has had enough.

In a Tuesday studio interview with "Fox & Friends", Melania Trump made her case to the American voter that her and Donald should go back to D.C. for another four-year stint.

"It's terrible. He's not Hitler, and all of his supporters, they're standing behind him because they want to see the country successful," Melania told the audience.

Melania, who currently sits in the No. 5 spot on the New York Times nonfiction best sellers list with her book, "Melania", had the woke libs fired up Sunday when she appeared at the Trump Madison Square Garden rally where they keyed in on, of all things, that she didn't kiss Donald on the lips while in perfect makeup.

That's all they have on Melania.

She doesn't try to be a politician like Hillary. She doesn't call Kamala nasty names. Melania doesn't claim anyone is in mental decline like how Michelle Obama attacked Trump's mental capacities.

Melania just goes about life and it drives the left lunatics crazy.

"They need to heal," Mrs. Trump said of her nasty critics. "I wish them all the best."

"It's betrayal," she told the Fox & Friends anchors of what she's been through.

"They showed the world who they are. They need to go to sleep every night and know what they did. To tape the First Lady of the United States on phone calls and release them to the public and edit those phone calls, it's a disgrace. It should never happen to anybody."

Without naming names, Melania was referencing tapes secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was a friend of Melania's and a senior adviser.

Wolkoff eventually took her recordings and ran off to CNN where Anderson Cooper played the recordings. Then she wrote a book titled, "Melania and Me."

The former friend now spends her time railing against Melania and Donald on Twitter.