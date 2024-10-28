Trump & Melania Are Viciously Attacked By Nasty Libs Over MSG Rally Kiss

With just eight days to go until the Presidential election, the vicious lib mob has turned their attention to the way Donald Trump and Melania shared a cheek kiss during Donald's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

"Yeah, the $250k he paid her didn't include physical contact," an angry lib spouted off on Twitter.

"If my husband ‘hugged and kissed’ me that way I would think we were more like cousins than intimate partners. Bizarre. More like a business arrangement than a marriage," some angry lib named Stephanie chimed in.

You get the idea.

Lonely cat ladies who sit at home screaming on Facebook piled in from there.

U.K. news outlet The Mirror even went out and found a body language expert to weigh in on the embrace.

"Both pucker and raise their chins for a fashionista-style air kiss. But there are micro-gestures of actual affection within the kiss as she adds a small nuzzling, and he appears to turn his head in the air in a pleasure display before they kiss on the other cheek too," expert Judi James told the paper. "Trump's second cheek kiss is a big smacker, showing how pleased he is of Melania and himself."

Trump allies FIRE BACK at the woke mob!

Back in July, the lib maniacs used the same line of attack on Donald and Melania when they air kissed at the Republican National Convention. Fox News anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy didn't mince words when the mob went on that attack.

"Well, they're also criticizing the kiss," Campos-Duffy said at the time. "They're saying, oh, he didn't kiss her on the lips."

"Have you ever been made up? And you give a kind of a little bit of a side kiss or an air kiss to your husband. Give me a break!"

"They can't stand that she's so fashionable and she's a Republican."

Exactly.

This is all the nasty libs have left as Kamala's Presidential bid falls apart. Just wait until the nasty libs attack Melania's Christmas decorations.

That's coming soon.