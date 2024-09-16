Melania Trump Bashes FBI In Latest Video, Hours Before 2nd Assassination Attempt

Just hours before a crazed maniac reportedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump while he golfed, Melania Trump took target at the FBI for its raid of her home.

In her latest Twitter video promoting her upcoming memoir, "Melania," which debuts on Oct. 8, the First Lady points to the Fourth Amendment which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

"I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America," Melania said in her latest video offering from a series that has caused libs to lose their minds. "The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings."

"This is not just my story, it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."

Hours later, Ryan Wesley Routh, reportedly set up what was to be an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life at a West Palm Beach, Florida golf course.

In her previous book-promotion video, Melania has spoken out on the high costs of living and the efforts people and institutions have gone to "silence" her husband.

Six days ago, Melania Trump spoke out about conspiracy to assassinate her husband

In a Twitter video released last Tuesday, the beauty queen addressed the first assassination attempt on Donald's life. "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy," she said.

"I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth," Melania added.

Now there's another investigation and less than 50 days until Americans select the next President.

"Ahh shut up anchor lying baby..," a lib wrote to Melania last week in response to her conspiracy belief.

"Shut up you STUPID Bitch, your con man, Convicted Felon, a Fraud and RAPIST is releasing his vengeance, and violent upon Americans. If you want to do anything, get him out of the f--king country forever," wrote another.

Now there's been yet another attempt to take out Donald.

Just maybe Melania is right about a couple of these topics?

