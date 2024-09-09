Melania Trump Infuriates The Libs While Promoting Her New Book

Melania Trump has officially entered the chat.

The Greatest First Lady in the History of the United States has a new book coming out October 8 while America is good and frothy over the Presidential election, so she's out promoting it, which has the libs absolutely seething mad.

In a video released Sunday, Melania speaks on the high cost of living and the libs' "efforts for silence" her husband, Donald Trump.

"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever," she says in a voice-over as the words appear on the screen. "It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape."

Oh hell no, she wasn't done. The 54-year-old Slovenian-born beauty noted that America is "more divided today than ever before."

"It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by efforts to silence my husband," she continued before the video fades to the cover of Melania's new book.

The book will serve as the official memoir for a woman who says it's time to provide the "truth" while correcting "misreprsentation" about her life that the lib-controlled left-wing media has run with. "As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective, the truth," she recently said in another Twitter video.

What misrepresentations will be corrected? Melania isn't saying just yet. That's why she wrote a book.

Melania Trump's book that hasn't been released has the Libs SEETHING mad

The compassionate libs immediately went on the attack over Melania's latest video by calling her a "porn star" and a "silly, hooker" while one Alphabet Mafia member told the First Lady to "sit down" and shut up.

"Vermin like you don’t believe in free speech in the service of truth. Quite the opposite, immigrant," wrote another nasty lib.

But Melania is pushing forward with the promotion of this book that has risen to the No. 1 new release on Amazon.

"Melania Trump's story is one of resilience and independence, showcasing her strength and unwavering commitment to her true self," the Amazon book promotion page reads.

The nasty libs are losing this battle.

Melania's book is already ahead of books from such luminaries as Bill Clinton, Angela Merkel and 22-spots higher than some Kamala Harris book.