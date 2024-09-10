Melania Trump Senses A Conspiracy To Assassinate Donald Trump, Wants The 'Truth'

Melania Trump has officially taken the gloves off and appears to be ready to have a say in the 2024 Presidential election cycle.

A day after she absolutely infuriated the lib mob by taking a shot at inflation and attempts to silence her husband, Melania is now indicating she feels like there might've been a conspiracy to assassinate Donald Trump at a July campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

In a Twitter video released Tuesday to promote her upcoming book "Melania," the Greatest First Lady in the History of the United States wants answers to the shooting that rocked the political world.

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy," Mrs. Trump tells her audience in an ominous video that left some lib maniacs claiming that the video was AI generated.

"I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth," the beauty queen adds.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Michael Plati, a high ranking Secret Service leader, has been "asked to retire" and that request is "linked" to what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service is expected to brief Congress "in the coming days" about what lessons it has learned from what transpired during the shooting.

Meanwhile, the FBI gave its last update on August 28.

Vocal Melania Trump told to ‘shut up’ by the compassionate libs

The compassionate libs who are all about women using their voices and having the right to speak out sure aren't handling a vocal Melania Trump very well.

It's quite a scene over on Twitter where the compassionate lbs would like for Melania to stay silent.

"Ahh shut up anchor lying baby..," one lib wrote Tuesday.

"Oh ffs, what is Melania blithering about? She’s off somewhere writing her book for months on end, now she’s pushing some conspiracy about crazy orange grandpa’s ‘assassination attempt’. Hush up, dum-dum," another compassionate woman tweeted.

Shall we go on?

"Shut up you STUPID Bitch, your con man, Convicted Felon, a Fraud and RAPIST is releasing his vengeance, and violent upon Americans. If you want to do anything, get him out of the f--king country forever," Michele tweeted over the weekend at Melania with such compassion.

Let's see just how vile these scumbags can be.

Such compassion. Such bravery. So understanding.

Just ask them how much they care about women. They'll tell you.

