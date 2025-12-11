Country Star Spins Internet Into Frenzy With Edgy Video And Outfit: WATCH

Megan Moroney is releasing a new album in 2026.

Megan Moroney knows the game she's playing, and continues to crush it.

Moroney is one of the most famous women in country music, and is currently probably one of the top three female acts in the genre.

She's not slowing down. The "Tennessee Orange" singer's new album "Cloud 9" comes out February 20.

There's no question the talented singer is keeping her foot on the gas.

Megan Moroney has turned into a legit superstar in the country music world. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Megan Moroney goes viral with behind the scenes video.

Moroney hopped on TikTok to give her followers a behind the scenes look at what appears to be a photo shoot of some kind.

Like the smart person she is, Moroney made sure her outfit would draw plenty of attention, and I'd say she successfully checked that box.

Moroney has albums to move, and she's busting out all the weapons in her arsenal to get the job done, including social media.

It's the nature of the beast. Don't hate the player. Hate the game — a game she's dominating. I've said it before and I'll say it again.

The only woman in country music doing it better is Ella Langley.

Megan Moroney is going mega-viral on TikTok with a behind the scenes video. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

There's no doubt at all Moroney will keep the content flowing into 2026 and long past her new album comes out. We'll be here following along at OutKick! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.