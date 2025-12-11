Country Star Spins Internet Into Frenzy With Edgy Video And Outfit: WATCH

Megan Moroney knows the game she's playing, and continues to crush it.

Moroney is one of the most famous women in country music, and is currently probably one of the top three female acts in the genre.

She's not slowing down. The "Tennessee Orange" singer's new album "Cloud 9" comes out February 20.

There's no question the talented singer is keeping her foot on the gas.

Megan Moroney goes viral with behind the scenes video.

Moroney hopped on TikTok to give her followers a behind the scenes look at what appears to be a photo shoot of some kind.

Like the smart person she is, Moroney made sure her outfit would draw plenty of attention, and I'd say she successfully checked that box.

Moroney has albums to move, and she's busting out all the weapons in her arsenal to get the job done, including social media.

It's the nature of the beast. Don't hate the player. Hate the game — a game she's dominating. I've said it before and I'll say it again.

The only woman in country music doing it better is Ella Langley.

There's no doubt at all Moroney will keep the content flowing into 2026 and long past her new album comes out. We'll be here following along at OutKick! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.