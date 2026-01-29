Country Music Star Puts Internet On Notice With Edgy TikTok Video: WATCH

Megan Moroney is 100% in promotional mode ahead of her new album coming out.

Moroney has turned into a country music mega-star over the past several years. Her career really took off with "Tennessee Orange," and she's never looked back since.

She has built a massive following, has several major hits and is releasing her new album "Cloud 9" on February 20th.

The talented country music singer is making sure everyone knows it's coming.

Megan Moroney Goes Viral With TikTok Video

Moroney has been working overtime on TikTok to promote her upcoming album, and why wouldn't she be doing just that?

The "I'm Not Pretty" singer has a massive following on social media. She needs to put it to use to move some albums and pump up her streaming plays!

How is she doing it? By sharing edgy viral videos, and she did just that with another viral post on Wednesday.

I've said it about a handful of country stars, and I'll definitely say it about Megan Moroney. She knows the exact game she's playing, and she's playing it at a high level.

She's right up there with Ella Langley when it comes to dominating the narrative on the internet. As someone in the content game, I know excellence when I see it, and that's exactly what we're looking at.

Moroney's album drops February 20th, and I have a feeling it's going to dominate the charts. Let me know what you think about her at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.