Country Music Star Puts Internet On Notice With Edgy TikTok Video: WATCH

Megan Moroney's new album 'Cloud 9' hits streaming platforms on February 20th.

Megan Moroney is 100% in promotional mode ahead of her new album coming out.

Moroney has turned into a country music mega-star over the past several years. Her career really took off with "Tennessee Orange," and she's never looked back since.

She has built a massive following, has several major hits and is releasing her new album "Cloud 9" on February 20th.

The talented country music singer is making sure everyone knows it's coming.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Moroney is releasing her new album on February 20th. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Moroney Goes Viral With TikTok Video

Moroney has been working overtime on TikTok to promote her upcoming album, and why wouldn't she be doing just that?

The "I'm Not Pretty" singer has a massive following on social media. She needs to put it to use to move some albums and pump up her streaming plays!

How is she doing it? By sharing edgy viral videos, and she did just that with another viral post on Wednesday.

I've said it about a handful of country stars, and I'll definitely say it about Megan Moroney. She knows the exact game she's playing, and she's playing it at a high level.

She's right up there with Ella Langley when it comes to dominating the narrative on the internet. As someone in the content game, I know excellence when I see it, and that's exactly what we're looking at.

Megan Moroney is going viral on TikTok with a new video. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney)

Moroney's album drops February 20th, and I have a feeling it's going to dominate the charts. Let me know what you think about her at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.