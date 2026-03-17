Country Music Star Fires Up Instagram With Edgy Photo Featuring Cowboy Hat

Megan Moroney continues to roll after dropping her new album.

Moroney dropped her new album "Cloud 9" back on February 20th after several months of deafening hype.

While Moroney's music isn't really my cup of tea, she did manage to make waves with her song "Who Hurt You?"

The reason? Some people interpreted it as a shot at fellow country star Riley Green. That being said, there's no question Moroney is crushing it right now, and that includes on social media.

Megan Moroney fires up Instagram.

Moroney is a star when it comes to knowing how to play the game on social media. She's among the best in the music industry, and what do we always say has to happen when momentum is high?

Keep your foot on the gas.

Moroney popped on Instagram to celebrate her incredible run with an edgy photo that featured a cowboy hat.

Making chart-dominating hits is one thing. Doing that while also racking up 2.5 million Instagram followers and an unbelievably loyal following online is a totally different beast.

She managed to do both at an elite level. Find yourself a country music star who can do it all!

It's already mid-March and Moroney has crushed 2026. Something tells me there's a lot more on the way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.