Megan Moroney Respectfully Holds A Moment Of Silence For Her Sugar Cookies In A Bikini

Megan Moroney shared a bikini post with a twist: it wasn’t about the bikini, but about sugar cookies.

Becoming a huge country music star can change a person. It's good to see that Megan Moroney hasn’t lost herself in the more than a billion streams and several music awards.

She's not too distracted by the lights and attention to remember to take a moment for herself. It's good to do that and to remind yourself of what's really important.

You know, cowgirl hats with bikinis at the beach, Publix sugar cookies, and your dog. Megan took a moment for all those things this weekend.

The most impressive part of the "likely place to be" content she shared on Instagram very well could be a comment she left on it. It wasn’t about her.

Nobody would have blinked had she made the comment about herself. There are plenty of other artists out there that would have done so.

Megan Moroney has managed to stay grounded despite her fame

This is where Megan Moroney separated herself from everyone else. A mention of the cowgirl hat wasn’t on her mind.

The last thing she wanted to do was say anything about her bikini. Instead, she asked for a "moment of silence for publix sugar cookies."

See the entire Instagram post that had the embed capabilities disabled here.

I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to allow myself to get choked up. Not this time.

I'll give the same amount of respect that Megan showed the cookies and not make this about myself. It's admittedly not going to be easy to do.

I'd love nothing more than to make this about myself, but if I did, I wouldn’t have learned anything. And that's ultimately what this is about.

Let's walk away having learned that Megan Moroney didn’t set out with the goal of posting bikini content for the sake of bikini content.

There was a deeper message behind it. Also, she revealed recently through her Instagram Story that she's not giving away pictures of her toes for free either.