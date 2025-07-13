Country Star Has Internet Buzzing With Bikini Photos From A Boat

Megan Moroney is one of the most famous people in country music.

Megan Moroney, once again, has the internet talking.

Moroney is one of the most popular people in the country music genre, and it's not a mystery why she has so many fans.

She makes popular music, and much like Ella Langley, she also knows how to move the needle on social media.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer's skills extend far past just the mic.

Megan Moroney goes viral with new Instagram post.

Moroney hopped on Instagram to share some photos from a trip to the Bahamas, and she managed to make sure she had her guitar and a bikini.

I'm not a boat expert (I certainly wish I was one!), but it appears that she was definitely on a large vessel, possibly a yacht.

The viral post has more than 340,000 likes as of publication. That's an insane number.

Leave it to Megan Moroney to get the internet buzzing and talking with a simple Instagram post. We're not just going through a new era of country music.

We're witnessing several country stars become cultural powers online. As a fan of the genre, it's a lot of fun to see - whether I like their music or not.

The popularity of all these stars just goes to show how the genre is on a rocket ship of growth.

What do you think of Moroney's music and social media skills? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.