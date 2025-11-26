Country Star Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Bikini Video: WATCH

Megan Moroney remains elite on social media.

Moroney, one of the most popular women in country music, has been on a very impressive run in 2025.

She recently announced her new album "Cloud 9," had a significant tour this year and has built up a massive following on social media.

It's easy to see success when it's obvious, and there's no doubt she's crushing the game.

Megan Moroney goes viral on TikTok with new video.

We all know work can wear you down and require a little rest and relaxation. Granted, most people aren't performing across the country in different venues. It is what it is, but even celebrities need a break from time to time.

Moroney decided to make sure she didn't forget her bikini while decompressing, and shared the content on Instagram.

Assignment understood.

You can check out her mega-viral TikTok video below.

First off, I always love when celebrities drop captions like "Thankful 🩷."

Yes, I'm sure you are thankful to be very wealthy! Must be nice.

Let's also make clear Moroney knows the exact game she's playing, and she's crushing it at the highest level possible.

Not only is she making incredibly popular music that dominates the charts, but she has built a powerhouse on social media.

The only woman in country music who indisputably does it better is Ella Langley.

It should be interesting to see what Moroney can continue to cook up moving forward as she promotes her new album. I'm sure it won't disappoint. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.