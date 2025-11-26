Country Star Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Bikini Video: WATCH

She recently announced her new album, 'Cloud 9'

Megan Moroney remains elite on social media.

Moroney, one of the most popular women in country music, has been on a very impressive run in 2025.

She recently announced her new album "Cloud 9," had a significant tour this year and has built up a massive following on social media.

It's easy to see success when it's obvious, and there's no doubt she's crushing the game.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Moroney is an incredibly talented and popular country singer. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Moroney goes viral on TikTok with new video.

We all know work can wear you down and require a little rest and relaxation. Granted, most people aren't performing across the country in different venues. It is what it is, but even celebrities need a break from time to time.

Moroney decided to make sure she didn't forget her bikini while decompressing, and shared the content on Instagram.

Assignment understood.

You can check out her mega-viral TikTok video below.

First off, I always love when celebrities drop captions like "Thankful 🩷."

Yes, I'm sure you are thankful to be very wealthy! Must be nice.

Let's also make clear Moroney knows the exact game she's playing, and she's crushing it at the highest level possible.

Not only is she making incredibly popular music that dominates the charts, but she has built a powerhouse on social media.

The only woman in country music who indisputably does it better is Ella Langley.

Megan Moroney spun up her followers on social media with a new bikini video. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see what Moroney can continue to cook up moving forward as she promotes her new album. I'm sure it won't disappoint. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.