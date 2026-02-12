Country Music Star Lights Up Instagram With Edgy Photo, Immediately Goes Viral

Megan Moroney continues to be on an absolute Instagram content bender.

Megan Moroney's unstoppable content run is rolling on.

Moroney is one of the biggest names in country music, and she's dropping her new album "Cloud 9" on February 20th.

Personally, her music isn't really my kind of country taste. However, nobody can deny that she's insanely popular.

Moroney had a monster 2025, and her 2026 is off to a roaring start.

Megan Moroney Goes Viral With New Instagram Post

Moroney has been putting her 2.4 million Instagram followers to use when it comes to promoting her new album.

What's the point of having millions of followers if you're not going to pump out some content to sell some albums?

Well, Moroney got the memo and has regularly been firing up Instagram. That includes a new post that has more than 300,000 likes.

Moroney is certainly off to the races when it comes to dominating social media. The "Tennessee Orange" singer dominates the charts, and has built a massive following online.

There are plenty of popular singers in the country music world responsible for making hit songs. The genre is loaded with them.

However, there aren't many rocking with 2.4 million Instagram followers. That's an entirely different category of fame.

We'll see if Moroney can continue the relentless grind in 2026. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.